Maple Heights woman charged for driving wrong way on I-480; cited for OVI

CLEVELAND — A 32-year-old woman from Maple heights was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving the wrong way on I-480, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 1:28 a.m. on I-480 near mile marker 17.

Authorities said a trooper going west spotted a silver Nissan Altima sitting stationary with its lights off on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes. As the trooper was getting off at the next exit to turn around, the OSHP was notified of a wrong-way driver going east in the westbound lanes.

Authorities said the Nissan went head on with the police cruiser and the trooper swerved to avoid a crash. The trooper than used a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver and stopped the car.

The woman was taken into custody and charged in Parma Municipal Court with OVI, driving the wrong way, not wearing a seat belt and distracted driving, authorities said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.