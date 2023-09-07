Watch Now
Mapleside Farms corn maze features a-maze-ing Browns DE Myles Garrett

AirTracker 5 captured this image of the Mapleside Farms corn maze featuring Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 13:18:27-04

The theme of this year’s Mapleside Farms Corn Maze has been revealed — it features none other than Browns defensive end Myles Garrett!

@news5cleveland You can now get lost in the biceps of #Browns DE #MylesGarrett ♬ original sound - news5cleveland

The massive maize maze includes number 95, striking his signature strongman pose, and his nickname spelled out: “Jurassic Myles.”

Mapleside Farms touts its corn maze as one of the biggest and best in the Midwest, and it's just one of many fun fall activities offered at the 100-acre farm on weekends through Oct. 29.

Each weekend is a different theme, including Princess and Pirates, Hometown Heroes, the Superhero, Spooky Fest, and more.

Click here for more details on the Mapleside Farms Fall Festivals.

See more fall festivals happening around Northeast Ohio here.

