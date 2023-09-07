Mapleside Farms corn maze features a-maze-ing Browns DE Myles Garrett

The theme of this year’s Mapleside Farms Corn Maze has been revealed — it features none other than Browns defensive end Myles Garrett!

The massive maize maze includes number 95, striking his signature strongman pose, and his nickname spelled out: “Jurassic Myles.”

Mapleside Farms touts its corn maze as one of the biggest and best in the Midwest, and it's just one of many fun fall activities offered at the 100-acre farm on weekends through Oct. 29.

Each weekend is a different theme, including Princess and Pirates, Hometown Heroes, the Superhero, Spooky Fest, and more.

