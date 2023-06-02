Maryland man found guilty of exploiting Ohio teens

A Maryland man was convicted this week for exploiting two Ohio teens by coercing them into taking pornographic photos. The defendant, Bernhard Jakits, 72, was found guilty Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in December 2018, Jakits coerced a 15-year-old girl from Belmont County into creating explicit images and later attempted to coerce another 13-year-old girl in January 2019.

Jakits coerced the girls into sharing pornographic photos in exchange for money through the messaging app TextNow, authorities said.

Jakits met the teens through their mother, who he was paying for sexual acts via video calls, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

A federal grand jury indicted Jakits in January. A jury found him guilty after deliberating for less than an hour.

He faces 15-years-to-life in prison. He will be sentenced at a later date.

