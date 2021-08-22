Masks required at Cleveland Public Library starting Monday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Public Library will require masks inside all library branches starting Monday, August 23, according to a press release.

The library cites Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidance that recommends wearing a mask indoors in areas with high transmission rates.

The library will provide a mask if you do not have one. If you are unable to wear a mask, library services are also available by phone and curbside pickup, the release said.

The library also provides rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits through the main library drive-up window.

For more information, visit cpl.org.

