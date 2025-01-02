Mayor announces extended hours at warming centers in Akron

The City of Akron is extending hours at the Summit Lake Community Center from Jan. 5-10 to provide a warming center for residents in need, according to Akron Mayor Shammas Malik.

During those five days, the community center at 380 W Crosier St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Several Northeast Ohio counties have beenissued winter weather alertsfor the coming days.

All other community centers in Akron will be open during normal business hours.

Malik says the city will continue to monitor frigid temperatures and extend community hours if need be.

The centers will resume normal hours starting Jan. 11 unless changes occur, which the city will inform residents.

An emergency overnight shelter in Akron will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. from Thursday, Jan. 2, to Friday, Jan. 10, and will extend hours as needed.