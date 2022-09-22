McCane Mania: Cleveland-native boxer wins Golden Glove competition, eyes set on competing for Team USA

CLEVELAND — Morelle McCane is a four-time national Golden Glove Champion, and is looking to become a household name in Northeast Ohio. McCane has been boxing for nine years, starting during her senior year of high school at Glenville High.

“We looked at the speed and confidence that she had and the confidence she had which makes a difference,” said Doug Patterson, the President of the King of the Ring Boxing. “A lot of people overlook her and say, ‘She’s a very pretty young lady. Oh she can’t box with the guys!’”

Now her career and skills in the ring are making the Cleveland native rise above the rest. Her name is a hot topic in the boxing community and industry.

McCane just took home Gold last week at the International Invitational, which is an event hosted by Team USA.

“No one in history has ever been a four-time national Golden Glove Champion,” said Patterson. “This is history. Cleveland, you’ve got someone here who is extraordinary and you need to support her.”

One of McCane’s goals is to represent Team USA at the Olympics.

“She has everything that it takes to be a world champion,” said Terence Montgomery, one of McCane’s coaches. “To be an Olympic gold medalist and to be a world champion. Like that’s going to happen.”

However, this is only one of McCane’s goals in life. She sees the bigger picture outside of boxing.

“The overall life goal is to leave something here that’s worth leaving. Not just that I was a boxer, but I’m bigger than that, but this is the platform I have,” said McCane.

Her biggest fan can also attest to being impactful.

“She’s a great inspiration to me,” said McCane’s mother, Jocelyn. “Seeing her grow and become the woman that she is amazing to me. I am so proud of her.”

