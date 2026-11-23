HINCKLEY, Ohio — When the Meadows Turkey Bowl kicks off on Thanksgiving morning in Hinckley, Pete Meadows will be on the field playing quarterback.

It will be six months since he underwent his second brain surgery.

“I'm cleared and I'm going to play quarterback,” Meadows said. “It's the safest position and it'll be fun.”

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For 37 years, the backyard football game has been a Thanksgiving tradition. What began in 1990 as a game among family and friends for bragging rights eventually became a fundraiser for cancer research and families affected by the disease.

Now, that mission is more personal than ever.

Meadows was first diagnosed in 2020 with oligodendroglioma, a rare form of brain cancer. Doctors removed a baseball-sized tumor from his brain, and his follow-up scans remained clear for years.

But after Meadows suffered two seizures this year, testing revealed the cancer had returned. He underwent another surgery May 11 at the University of California, San Francisco.

“Unfortunately, this past spring, he was re-diagnosed. The cancer came back, so we're on the clock and you don't get many second chances with brain cancer,” his father, Mike Meadows, said.

Pete said the experience has changed his perspective.

“It just means the world to us,” he said of the Turkey Bowl's fundraising. “It's personal and we want to find a cure. I want to live a long life, watch my kids grow up.”

The Meadows Turkey Bowl has operated as a fundraiser since 2005. Organizers say it has raised more money than the previous year for 21 consecutive years, including $652,000 last Thanksgiving.

This year's goal is to raise at least one dollar more, which organizers say would push the game's cumulative fundraising past $6.3 million.

About 40 players ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s will take the field this year. Each commits to raising at least $3,000.

Some of that money is now helping finance four oligodendroglioma research studies at the Cleveland Clinic and University of California San Francisco, according to the Meadows Turkey Bowl Foundation.

Mike Meadows said one of those studies has advanced toward human trials.

“They've come together to join forces, and one of those studies actually in three years has progressed to human trials, and that is absolutely incredible,” he said. “We know that we're going to find a cure.”

The Meadows family has also taken its push for research funding to Washington.

According to the foundation, family members and researchers made three trips to Capitol Hill this year and met with 13 members of Congress from both parties.

The foundation says oligodendroglioma is also now specifically mentioned in an FY2027 House appropriations committee report that calls on the National Cancer Institute to continue research into IDH-mutant oligodendroglioma.

For players such as Matt Meuer, the competition remains part of the attraction, but the cause behind it has become much bigger than football.

“Being able to give back to the community in any way that I can, I think it's very important,” Meuer said. “Modeling that behavior to my own family, my own children.”

Pete Meadows is now taking a recently FDA-approved medication designed to slow the growth of his cancer. He and his wife are also expecting their fifth child in January.

Through another diagnosis, another surgery and another Turkey Bowl, Meadows said he's trying to focus on what matters most.

“Just wake up each day, live life,” he said. “Call the ones you love, hug them and just know that life is quick. It's precious.”

The 37th annual Meadows Turkey Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, at 2659 Center Road in Hinckley. The two-hand-touch tournament features four teams playing a round-robin format followed by a championship game.

The event is free and open to the public. Organizers say it will also include bonfires, a warming tent, a marching band, food trucks and inflatable turkeys.

The teams will be assembled the night before during the annual Thanksgiving Eve draft, when players are auctioned off to build the four rosters.