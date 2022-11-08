Medical emergency department at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will close Nov. 11

CLEVELAND — In September, News 5 reported that St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and the Sisters of Charity Health System announced they will no longer be providing emergency care or overnight hospital beds.

Cleveland's first permanent general hospital has confirmed that this transition will be complete Nov. 11.

This transition came with a major downsizing. Of their 600 employees, only 100 will remain once the emergency department is closed.

The healthcare system, located on East 22nd, has plans on the location becoming a wellness hub. The new St. Vincent Charity Health Campus will include outpatient behavioral health services, addiction medicine services, primary care and urgent care.

"There's more to being well than what does happen inside the hospital," said Susanna Krey, St. Vincent Charity Health Campus President and CEO.

With the closure of emergency services at St. Vincent, the closest emergency room is three miles away at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus.

RELATED: St. Vincent Charity Hospital to end inpatient care, shift focus to holistic health, wellness

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.