Renovated battered women's shelter reopening after 3-year closure; donations needed

MEDINA, Ohio — Final touches are underway and CEO, Teresa Stafford's, three-year-long vision is almost complete.

“When you think of a shelter this is what I think of, a home,” said Stafford.

The Hope and Healing Battered Women's Shelter of Medina closed during the height of the pandemic. Stafford said it was a difficult decision, but social distancing wasn't possible.

“At the time all survivors were moved to our Summit County shelter,” Stafford said.

Since then, the Summit County shelter has been at max capacity and the need for services across the board has increased by more than 40%. Specifically, its seen a 42% increase in rape and crisis center services and a 58% increase in advocacy and crisis intervention this past year.

“Our data shows us our survivors need us and that's why it was really important we get this building back open,” Stafford added.

When one door closed, Stafford said another door appeared.

“It allowed the organization to just slow down and really identify where we can focus during this time period when things seemed slowed down in the world,” said Stafford.

The $1.8 million renovation doubles the number of women and children that can be housed in the Medina shelter. There are now 20 beds in total on two floors, with multiple bathrooms. The kitchen also got a sizable upgrade and will be equipped to prepare family-style meals.

“The kitchen is probably triple the size of the former kitchen,” said Stafford.

There will be a gym, a play area for children, and more meeting spaces and group rooms. The shelter will also be more handicapped accessible.

“We are going to have a wheelchair chairlift on the stairwell right here,” Stafford added.

Everything planned in the renovated shelter was planned to a T. Even the shade of blue on the walls has a purpose.

“Because of that trauma, we wanted to pick colors that evoke calmness, that evoke the sense of peace for them,” said Stafford.

Hope and Healing needs donations before the June opening and July move-in since a majority of the funds went to the cost of materials for the renovation.

“Pots and pans, extra food, we need for the food pantry blankets sheets pillows, all the toiletries people need, just some of the basic things we take for granted every single day,” said

And while four walls don't define a family, this renovated shelter will for some, in the best way possible.

“We didn't want it to feel institutional; we really wanted a space that felt like home,” said Stafford. “Something that's warm, something that's cozy, something that gives them dignity, and to me, that space does this.”

Those interested in donating are encouraged to call 330-374-0740 or find more info here.

