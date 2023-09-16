Medina County experiencing 911 outage Friday night

There is a 911 outage in Medina County on Friday night.

Those experiencing an emergency should call the dispatch center's 10-digit number.



Medina County Sheriff's Office: 330-725-6631

Brunswick Police: 330-225-9111

Wadsworth Police: 330-334-1511

Medina Police: 330-725-7777

It is unknown when the outage will be resolved.

