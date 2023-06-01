Medina County soybean field transformed into nature preserve, loop trails for visitors

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A transformation is taking place in Medina County where a former soybean field has become a wilderness filled with wetlands.

The new Litchfield Wetlands Nature Preserve on Avon Lake Road will open to the public next week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for June 6 at 10:30 a.m.

The $1.2 million project was funded by a $900,000 grant from the H2Ohio initiative through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and $300,000 from the Medina County Park District.

The 145-acre Litchfield Township site near the Lorain County border includes 80 acres of restored and enhanced wetlands which will treat surface runoff and reduce sediment and nutrients before they can flow into Lake Erie.

"There aren't nearly as many wetlands in Ohio as there once were and protecting them is of the utmost importance because wetlands are our filters, nature's filters, and they protect water quality and we all need water to live," said Nate Eppink, director of Medina County Park District.

The preserve also includes about 2 miles of crushed limestone loop trials and observation platforms for visitors. An Osprey perch was also constructed on a pole.

"We peppered the site with these little opportunities, these habitat opportunities," said Christina Znidarsic, the project manager with Davey Resource Group.

While the planting and digging will remain an ongoing effort, project organizers are already noting the wildlife finding the preserve, including ducks, other birds, frogs and dragonflies.

"I think you're gonna see a ton of different species of birds and ducks. I think naturally some fish will move in," said Mark Szakacs with Mark's Construction.

His team constructed the wetlands, trails and other features throughout the preserve.

"It's in my neighborhood. I live in York Township so this is really cool to be part of something for our community," Szakacs said.

While the preserve is mostly in the open sun, that will change over time when the area becomes more forested. More than 15,000 plants, shrubs and trees have been or will be planted.

"We have oaks, maples, so pretty big canopy trees, ranging down to mid-sized shrubs," Znidarsic said.

Znidarsic said the restoration combines a mosaic of habitats with a pleasurable experience for the public, citing the observations decks among the highlights.

"We positioned these in a way that they can really take in some of the nice vistas. You get that nice view down into that wetland complex," she said.

This marks the eighth nature preserve in Medina County and the first in Litchfield Township.

"This will be great for the public to come and walk and run and bird watch and enjoy, but it'll be a great place for our wildlife too."

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.