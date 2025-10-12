Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Medina native, Penn State QB Drew Allar suffers season-ending injury in game

Northwestern Penn St Football
Barry Reeger/AP
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) walks off the field injured during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Northwestern Penn St Football
Posted
and last updated

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Medina native and Penn State quarterback Drew Allar suffered a season-ending injury against Northwestern, who beat the Lions 22-21 on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions lost Allar to a leg injury on a third-down play. Penn State coach James Franklin said afterward that the senior will be out for the rest of the season with an unspecified injury.

Allar finished 13 for 20 for 137 yards passing and added 25 yards rushing and a touchdown.

The Medina native returned for his senior season to make amends for the season-ending interception he threw in last season's College Football Playoff semifinal against Notre Dame.

Now, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound quarterback will spend the rest of the year watching after suffering what appeared to be a left ankle injury on Penn State's final drive.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.