Medina native, Penn State QB Drew Allar suffers season-ending injury in game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Medina native and Penn State quarterback Drew Allar suffered a season-ending injury against Northwestern, who beat the Lions 22-21 on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions lost Allar to a leg injury on a third-down play. Penn State coach James Franklin said afterward that the senior will be out for the rest of the season with an unspecified injury.

Allar finished 13 for 20 for 137 yards passing and added 25 yards rushing and a touchdown.

The Medina native returned for his senior season to make amends for the season-ending interception he threw in last season's College Football Playoff semifinal against Notre Dame.

Now, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound quarterback will spend the rest of the year watching after suffering what appeared to be a left ankle injury on Penn State's final drive.