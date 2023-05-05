Medina parking attendant hit by car gets love from businesses in the Square

MEDINA, Ohio — When Bill Pavlick retired as a corrections officer from the Medina County Sheriff's Office, he didn't quit working.

Instead, the 69-year-old grandfather took a job as a parking attendant, also known as parking enforcer, for the city of Medina.

He makes sure drivers don't take up spaces in the city's Historic Square for more than three hours or park illegally in handicapped spots or in front of fire hydrants.

"Most folks these days I guess don't realize you're not supposed to park by fire hydrants," Pavlick said.

On the morning of April 13, Pavlick had just issued a ticket for a hydrant violation and began crossing Court Street. Suddenly, a pickup truck driven by a woman turned from West Washington and struck Pavlick.

"One of the folks that had seen it said I got launched about six feet in the air and about six feet forward, landed on my head and shattered my glasses," Pavlick recalled.

He was taken to a hospital with three fractures in his back, an eye socket fracture and a broken right foot, but as he continues his recovery, Pavlick is counting his blessings.

"I thank the good Lord. I realize I could have been paralyzed or worse," he said.

The frightening ordeal has brought out the best in businesses on the Square.

The owner of The Dress Bridal Boutique put out an ask on social media and multiple shops responded with gift cards and goodies, which were placed in a basket and delivered to Pavlick.

"I just wanted to thank The Dress. She kind of organized the whole thing," Pavlick said.

Mitch Wolf, owner of Something's Popping and Elisabeth Telep, the shop's manager, were eager to pitch in to help Pavlick since he looks out for them with the parking situation in the Square. They donated some popcorn and baked goods.

"It's very, very busy out here, so for him to stay on top of that is great for everyone around here because it keeps customers rotating," Wolf said.

Telep said the outpouring of support shows the closeness of the Medina community.

"All we have sometimes is our community, our family and our friends to help us out," Telep said.

Pavlick said he still has a long road ahead of him.

"They have to put a screw in the toe to reattach my toe and I'm going to see a spine doctor in June," he said.

Pavlick said the kindness from the community "reaffirms his faith in people" and he can't wait to get back to work in a few months.

"No hesitation," he said. "I love the job and the people."

