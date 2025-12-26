Medina Square shoppers skip big chains for small businesses for post-holiday deals

MEDINA, Ohio — While some people may be all set with their Christmas gifts, there were a few shoppers who told News 5 they came to Medina Square to catch holiday deals at some local stores.

“Instead of spending money on bigger corporations and that going nowhere, I feel like shopping locally just means a lot more to your community,” said Lola Hall.

Hall’s mom, Heidi Day, even told us how her daughter made it a priority to support small businesses.

“(Heidi) she actually did just come home from New York City, so she had every opportunity to shop in a broad perspective, and she came home and shopped local,” said Heidi Day Hall.

Early Friday afternoon, we stopped by ‘Off the Wagon’ in Medina Square. It’s a new store that offers hilarious gag gifts, quirky toys and funny novelties.

“Off the Wagon has two other locations. One in Kent, which is a flagship store and one in Chagrin, so we were just trying to expand into obviously a broader dynamic,” said Ty Prager, the manager at Off the Wagon.

Since opening about three weeks ago, Prager said their starting sales have exceeded their expectations, so he hopes it will continue this weekend.

“We may have people coming in buying stuff because they got gift cards or what not but I’m hopeful that, especially with the weekend coming up, we’ll be just as busy,” said Prager.

Christopher Collins and Crysthel Leon were two shoppers who kept Off the Wagon busy as they looked for last-minute holiday gifts.

“There’s a lot of just like really cute things here that you won’t find somewhere else, so I think that’s pretty nice,” said Leon.

Another thing that attracted the couple to the store is its local appeal.

“Most of the time, you get to meet the face of the people who own the store instead of just a large corporation or something like that,” said Collins.

As for the Halls, they said they’re grateful to spend time together while they shop at local stores in Medina Square.

“We want the local feel. We want the connection. You want the vibe,” said Heidi Day. “We just wanted to spend some time together.”