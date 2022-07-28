Medina square showing a sign of camaraderie with a little rivalry

MEDINA, Ohio — In Medina square, businesses have a fun rivalry that everyone follows involving signs and lots of creative fun.

It all started in the square outside of Cool Beans.

“Our first sign just said, '1..2..3..4 we declare a sign war' and called out, All Fired Up, the pottery place down the street,” said Laura Cavey, owner of Cool Beans.

“She did. She absolutely did,” said Cavey. “I'm trying to remember exactly how it was phrased something about why go to All Fired Up when you can cool off here. Low blow.”

Laura got the idea from social media and ran with it but those fighting words were just the first exchange. Soon, more people tagged in.

“We got tagged from All Fired up pottery store down the way,” said Julie McNabb owner of JK gift shop.

From there it was one sign, two signs, three signs, four and so many more.

“At least 20 and people are just jumping in,” Cavey continued. “What kind of fun are you to have like this anywhere else other than local shops.”

So many shops are joining in that it’s caught shopper's eyes.

“They are really cute, and it is a good way to get people from one business to another,” said Becky Capstick, a shopper in the area.

While shoppers see the signs in person, the Internet also get a taste of the neighbors face-off.

“Yeah, there's no beef. They're good friends of ours,” said Ali Burmeister, general manager of Sully's.

It’s really all love.

“I think we're really community oriented and I just think we do like to have fun together,” said Hudak the owner of All Fired Up.

Written out in a pun with more to come.

“I got to think of what business to shout out next, I’m not sure but I’ve got a few ideas brewing,” said Hudak.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.