Medina teen wins world championship weightlifting title

MEDINA, Ohio — Medina is home to a picturesque Downtown square, Root Candles, Castle Noel and about 26,000 residents, including a new world-champion weightlifter.

Sixteen-year-old Ella Nicholson is creating quite a buzz after she captured two gold medals and one silver medal during the International Weightlifting Federation World Youth Championships in Albania last week.

"I just like feeling strong. It just makes me happy," Ella said during an interview at Root 18 CrossFit, where she has worked out for the past few years.

Ella, a sophomore at Medina High School, has been focusing on weightlifting only for just a few months, making her rise in the sport even more remarkable.

The teen, who keeps getting stronger, was invited to compete in the World Youth Championships by USA Weightlifting.

She won a gold medal for lifting 222 pounds in the snatch category and a silver medal for lifting 266 pounds in the clean and jerk category. Her second gold medal came from combining her snatch and clean and jerk category scores.

In the process, Ella broke three American records for kids her age.

"It was just like surreal. It still just didn't feel real, like standing up there with the American flag was amazing," she said.

Back in Medina, Ella's family and friends erupted inside the gym as they watched a stream of her world championship lifts.

"I had to have been more nervous than her watching the event than her actually doing the event," said her coach Trey Vaughan.

Vaughan said Ella is a special kid who is very mature for her age.

"Honestly, I don't think anybody can— unless you're in this sport— understand how much goes into that, not just in the gym, but out of the gym, nutrition-wise, taking care of your body and sleep," he said.

Next up, Ella is set to compete in the USA Nationals in June in Colorado Springs. Other world weightlifting events are on the books.

The teen is taking a few days off to recover, but she can't wait to lift more weights. Her ultimate goal is to compete in the 2028 Olympics.

"The sky's the limit, so I just want to push it as much as I can, lift as much as I can," she said.

On top of her weightlifting goals, Ella plans to attend the University of Akron and aspires to study business or dietetics.

Her parents, Cliff and Jeannine Nicholson— also avid weightlifters— are beaming.

"Her accomplishment is incredible and has transformed her into a potential Olympic athlete," Jeannine Nicholson said. "We are so proud."

