'Meet me at Grandma's Corner': The special Akron Marathon tribute honoring a mom and spectators

AKRON, Ohio — North Firestone Boulevard and Brown Street in Akron is much more than just an intersection.

To the Klein family, it's Grandma's Corner, nicknamed that in honor of Peg Ruhmanseder.

Courtesy of the family Peg Ruhmanseder

Her son, Michael Klein, said the spot— which is along the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon and Team Relay route in the Firestone Park neighborhood— will forever hold a special place in the hearts of family members.

"It was a tradition with our family. When we first started there in 2003, our kids were in strollers," Klein said.

Klein ran the first nine full Akron marathons (26.2 miles). Each time, his mom would greet him at the corner, which is near the house where she lived for more than 60 years.

"It was just wonderful, just to see her. We always celebrated with each other, exchanged hugs, kisses and well wishes," Klein said.

Courtesy of the family Peg Ruhmanseder

For Grandma Peg's grandchildren— Cassie and Joe Klein—who are also runners, the gatherings at the corner are some of their earliest and fondest memories.

"It's just an incredibly special corner. I can't drive past here without thinking about her," Joe Klein said.

Cassie, who is now a cross country runner at John Carroll University, recalled going with her grandmother to the corner with candy and donuts while cheering on the runners.

"Grandma's Corner, it's like a landmark. Honestly, we've been coming here for as long as I can possibly remember," she said.

In 2023, the family brought Peg to the corner in a wheelchair for the final time. A precious family photograph captured her hugging Michael, who was running the team relay.

Courtesy of the family Grandma's Corner

She passed away about four months later at the age of 93.

"We're going through those seasons of first times without the person that we love, so this is part of our healing and grief process," Michael Klein said.

To celebrate Grandma Peg's enduring love, Michael and four other runners from his running group called Trail Snails will run the half marathon together on Saturday.

Printed on the back of their shirts are the words, "Meet Me at Grandma's Corner."

News 5 Grandma's Corner

When they get to that corner, which is mile 7, they'll take a break, and take in all of those emotions.

"There's going to be tear, absolutely, but very happy and the remembrance is wonderful. Again, this is part of how we heal," Michael Klein said.

Peg's daughter-in-law, Holly Klein, said this weekend's Akron Marathon will be bittersweet.

"It's just a tradition to come to the corner," she said. "This is the first time we're coming down to Grandma's Corner without grandma."

The family feels Peg's legacy goes beyond her dedication to her family. They also feel she represents the thousands of loved ones who support long-distance runners and help them reach their goal of making it to the finish line.

"Knowing other people care just as much as you care really helps bring you up," Cassie Klein said.

While Grandma Peg will be sorely missed on Saturday, Joe Klein said Grandma's Corner will continue to be an inspiration.

"On a day like this coming Saturday, there's going to be thousands of people out here cheering on all these runners, and just being able to continue that tradition in my grandma's honor," he said.

The 22nd annual FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon, and Team relays get underway Sept. 28 at 7 a.m. near the Akron Art Museum. About 8,000 runners are expected to participate.