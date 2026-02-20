Meet the Cleveland Heights Black woman who is the first to kick and score in college football

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — News 5 has told you about Cleveland Heights star athletes, like the NFL's Kelce brothers and women's hockey star Laila Edwards.

Now, we’re going to introduce you to another Cleveland Heights athlete who is breaking barriers of her own.

“Being recognized and considered Black History is like, it’s surreal,” said India Pulphus.

Every time 23-year-old India Pulphis picks up a football, it makes her think about where she's been and the road ahead.

“It’s just a reminder that I am a trailblazer and that I can do whatever I feel,” said Pulphus.

News 5 asked India what it meant for her to be the first Black woman to kick and score a football at a college game.

“It’s an honor. I was telling my mom that it wasn’t like— the intention wasn’t necessarily to get all this attention and publicity, but it’s a nice add-on,” said Pulphus.

How did India get here?

“In high school, I played soccer all my life, and so me and my friend Olivia – it was kind of a joke – we were like, what if we just tried out for the football team to kick? So we did that and asked a few of the coaches… it just kind of set sail from there,” said Pulphus.

Since India was little, her dad, Art Pulphus, said he taught her to dream big.

“I’ve always told her she can do anything she wants. Can’t violate the laws of nature, grow wings and fly, but if it’s something you want to do, you can do it,” said Pulphus.

With this mindset at an early age, India Pulphus didn’t let anything stop her, especially when it came to sports and meeting the demands from her former track coach, Stanley Jackson.

“We challenged her in practice and made it hard, and even when the circumstances seemed insurmountable, she never gave up and she always led,” said Jackson.

That courage gave India the confidence to try out as a kicker for Shaw University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I knew she was going to be a kicker. When she said it, I knew she was going to do it,” said Art Pulphus.

Unfortunately, that extra point during the historic football game in September 2023 was not enough for the team to win.

But India Pulphus said she and her team still walked away as winners.

“This wasn’t necessarily out of reach even though it wasn’t in the plans,” said Pulphus.

Pulphus and Jackson are hopeful her accomplishment will inspire others.

“We always saw this coming for India. It was always in the cards and India will tell you that,” said Jackson.

Pulphus’s number is 87, which she said she chose because of Travis Kelce, so she’s hopeful the two can meet one day in the future.