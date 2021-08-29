Memphis Kiddie Park closed 3 days this week before final weekend of season

CLEVELAND — Memphis Kiddie Park will be closed this week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, due to a lack of staffing, the park announced via Instagram this weekend.

The park offers 10 amusement park style rides for children, as well as a concession stand, mini golf and an arcade.

While visitors will be unable to go Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to the park, it will be open for business Monday, Aug. 30, as well as next weekend Friday through Monday. Monday, Sept. 6, will be the park’s last day open for this summer.

