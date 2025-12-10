Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mentor funeral home continues holiday tradition remembering loved ones

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home &amp; Cremation Center is holding its 35th Annual Tree of Remembrance Memorial Service this Sunday at 11 a.m.
MENTOR, Ohio — Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center is holding its 35th Annual Tree of Remembrance Memorial Service this Sunday at 11 a.m.

The tradition honors and remembers loved ones missing the holiday season.

Their tree of remembrance is decorated with ornaments bearing the names of loved ones lost this past year.

Family and friends gather to put the ornaments on the tree, and each name is read aloud as it's placed on the tree.

We spoke to the president of the funeral home, Adam Sanden, about the service and community.

"We see grief, we see joy, we see sadness. And we require our staff— all of our staff has to be onsite today to see those people that we've helped over the past 365 days. To comfort them and to really just be there for them to help them remember."

Three hundred fifty names will be read this year.

