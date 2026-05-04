Mentor High School student arrested, faces felony charge

An 18-year-old Mentor High School student was arrested at the school on Thursday and is facing a felony charge, Kirtland Police confirmed.

The 18-year-old boy was charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, which is a second-degree felony.

Mentor Schools' superintendent Craig Heath sent a letter to parents on Friday that said, "At this time, we have not been made aware of any information indicating that the alleged conduct is connect to an incident that occurred at school or during a school sponsored activity."

The letter also said the student is not returning to the school.

You can read the full letter below:

Dear Mentor High School families,





We are writing to make you aware that a Mentor High School student was arrested by Kirtland Police while at school and is facing alleged criminal charges in Willoughby Municipal Court.



Because this is a law enforcement matter and not a school-led investigation, we do not have additional details to share. We were notified of the warrant by our School Resource Officer as Kirtland Police were en route to the school. According to court documents, the listed charge is pandering obscenity involving a minor.



We will cooperate fully with law enforcement as their investigation moves forward if there is any way we can be of assistance. The student who was arrested will not be returning to school.



At this time, we have not been made aware of any information indicating that the alleged conduct is connected to an incident that occurred at school or during a school-sponsored activity. However, we understand that situations like this may raise questions and concerns, and we wanted to share the information we are able to confirm.



While this is not a district investigation, we want to assure our families that we take any matter involving student safety and conduct extremely seriously. We remain focused on maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students and staff.



Sincerely,

Craig Heath Superintendent, Mentor Public Schools Mentor Public Schools Superintendent Craig Heath