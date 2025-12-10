Mentor moves forward with mixed-use development to revitalize old village area

MENTOR, Ohio — The City of Mentor is moving forward with plans to breathe new life into the city’s Old Village area with a new mixed-use development.

For years, Mentor Hardware was part of the fabric of the Old Village community. When the store closed, that was the start of changes in the area.

According to the city of Mentor, several buildings have been vacant for years. However, that is about to change.

"This is an exciting project for the city,” said Kenneth Filipiac, Mentor City Manager.

The city approved a new, four-story building, consisting of rentals, retail and restaurants. There will be on-site amenities including a fitness center, underground parking and a dog-wash station, according to the city.

"I’ve referred to this as a transformation project because it’s in an area where we could very much use some redevelopment. This will act as a catalyst to help spur on some additional projects, we hope, in the future,” said Filipiac.

The $10 million project is being developed by Geis Companies and Uptown Mentor LLC, led by President Allison Sikora.

Sikora said she hopes to start construction in Spring 2026.