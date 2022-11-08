Mentor-on-the-Lake community gives back to mom, 3 daughters after fire destroys everything inside home

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — A devastating fire in Mentor-on-the-Lake on Sunday has left a mother with three young children homeless.

“The holiday season is about giving, and this would be the best time,” said Fire Chief James Pechatsko.

Pechatsko says the fire started in the back of the house and traveled up to the attic of the home, where a mom, and her three young girls, ages 11, eight and six once lived.

“Unfortunately, this does happen, but luckily for Mentor-on-the-Lake, it’s few and far between of fires of this seriousness,” said Pechatsko.

Now, their community is rallying behind them in hopes of providing some comfort during this difficult time.

“It’s a total loss. Everything in that home is gone,” said Tina Messinger, who is one of the residents donating to help the family.

The chief says he’s grateful everyone inside escaped safely, but now one of their own has to restart, right before the holidays.

“You can’t even put into words as to how devastating that would be for anybody,” said Messinger.

Overcome with emotion after seeing the home’s damage, Messinger tells News 5 she felt called to help.

“We as a police department, we do program in Christmas called Santa’s Blue helpers, which we are looking to sponsor the family for Christmas. I mean nothing is going to replace what was lost, but we want to do everything we can,” said Messinger.

The city is also accepting cash donations and gift cards to help the family.

“Mentor-on-the-Lake is a small community, and we really do rally around each other. This isn’t the first time that the citizens of the city have come and supported other victims of fires,” said Pechatsko.

You can drop off donations to Mentor-on-the-Lake’s City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you’re coming after these hours, there will be a secured donation box located in the city hall’s office.

The victims impacted ask you to leave your name and address so they can thank you at a later time.

“We are all here together. We are all wanting to help,” said Messinger.

