Mentor Police arrest, charge 33-year-old man with voyeurism at Great Lakes Mall

A 33-year-old Beachwood man was arrested and charged with voyeurism at the Great Lakes Mall Tuesday, according to the Mentor Police Department.

Police officers responded to the mall's food court at 7850 Mentor Ave. in reference to an incident in the mall restroom, Mentor PD said.

According to police, a man called 911 after witnessing another man possibly record the caller's 11-year-old son while using the urinal in the men's bathroom.

Mentor Police said officers responded and, after a brief interview, arrested and charged the 33-year-old with the felony.

Police said this is a good reminder of how important it is to properly supervise young children when they use public restrooms.