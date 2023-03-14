Mentor Public Schools to decide if they'll oppose federal Title IX protections for LGBTQ students

MENTOR, Ohio — On the federal level, the Dept. of Education has proposed Title IX changes that will also protect LGBTQ students. Here in Ohio, the Board of Education passed a resolution opposing those changes.

This has become a point of contention for Mentor schools, where parents are questioning what this means for their district and their students.

Title IX protects students from sex discrimination, harassment or violence. With the expansion, they would protect LGBTQ students from discrimination based on their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

The expansion could also allow students to use locker rooms and bathrooms based on their gender identity, which some parents are against.

“Allowing biological boys to be in the girls' locker room and bathrooms violates their privacy and creates an unsafe environment for both parties,” said one parent during the public comment period last month at the Mentor School Board meeting.

Parents would also like to be informed if their child tells a teacher they want to go by a different pronoun. They would also like to know what they are learning.

“This is a violation of parental rights,” a parent continued, “From a board members post supporting sex education to pride flags in our classrooms and pride alley signs on the doors.”

Mentor Schools Superintendant Craig Heath said during last month’s meeting that currently, if a child in K-8 asked to go by a different pronoun, that’s a conversation between the principal and counselor, and parents are informed.

If the student is in ninth through 12th grade, they will work with the counselor to come up with a plan to communicate to parents.

LGBTQ activist Eliana Turan says "outing" any child before they are ready could be detrimental.

“This impact on the students is beyond understanding, because if you're taking someone's opportunities away, you're taking their safe spaces away, you're taking their dignity and humanity away,” Turan said, adding that opposing the expansion is directly targeting LGBTQ students.

“I think that when we see things like this, it really makes LGBTQ people everywhere, especially trans people, and especially the trans youth, feel like second-class citizens and it's just very hurtful,” Turan said.

The district has yet to decide if it will support the Ohio State Board of Education’s resolution to oppose the proposed change to Title IX and to affirm parental rights and local control of K-12 education. The resolution is expected to be discussed Tuesday night.

Watch live and local news any time:

Academic Challenge

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.