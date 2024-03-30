Middleburg Heights dentist office collecting donations for troops overseas

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — A local dentist's office is asking for your help to support our troops overseas. Emergency Dental on Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights is beginning a campaign on April 1 with the group "Operation Care and Comfort."

From April 1 through 19, the office will collect donations to make care packages for service members. These packages can boost the morale of United States soldiers by offering essential care items and reminders of hope.

Residents are encouraged to bring in goods like toiletries, non-perishable food items, entertainment, and personal messages of support at our office during the campaign. You don't need an appointment to donate.

You can drop off your donations at 6865 Pearl Road, Middleburg Heights, 44130, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The office is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.