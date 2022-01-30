Middleburg Heights gym teaching people how to protect themselves

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — As crime is rising in the area, one gym in Middleburg Heights is teaching ways you protect yourself.

In 2021 Cleveland saw 433 carjackings and this year that number is already starting to rise, but at Krav Maga Tactical, they're teaching you how to "protect yourself" rather than defend yourself.

“We believe in not self-defense, but personal protection and you come here you get to learn a bunch of things on anything from carjacking, mass casualties, how to defend yourself against different attacks, threats,” said Mark Dephillips, owner of Krava Maga Tactical.

They offer classes for all levels and all ages where you learn how to punch, kick, elbow and more.

“The greatest thing about Krav Maga is it was designed for people from 13 years old to 70 years old. It was designed to be simple, effective and be taught fairly quickly,” sad DePhillips.

Preparing its students to be ready for anything. A big goal in these classes is that if you are attacked, your instincts kick in and you know how to respond.

Christine Bryant has been taking these classes for four years now and has used them outside the gym.

“I’ve had to use it to defend myself and my mother. But I have done it so much here. We don't want the first time you do this out there on the street,” said Bryant.

She and her mom were okay because of the class that she says empowered her physically and mentally. It’s a power that she believes all women should have.

“We are worth defending," said Bryant. "Having a physical ability behind that has given me confidence."

A confidence that everyone can have. At Krav Maga they remind their guests that with the help of a few classes they can protect themselves too.

