Midview superintendent accused of falsifying documents to justify spending

GRAFTON, Ohio — Midview Schools Superintendent Dr. Frank Major is accused of falsifying documents to justify personal use of a school district credit card, according to a letter to parents from school board president Tom Tomasheski.

Last week, the school board approved a deal with Major, placing him on medical leave until May 1, 2026, at which time Major’s resignation will become effective.

In response to a public records request, the district released 50 pages of documents that were collected during the internal review.

Among the records released was a copy of a reservation for two nights at a Columbus area hotel that the district said was made using Major’s district credit card.

According to the documents released, the superintendent said the expense was connected to a two-day meeting on A.I. policy.

But the reservation details said the rate for the room was connected to “North Ridgeville 4th Grade Boys Basketball.”

In a note to board members, Midview Treasurer Mike Resar wrote that it was his understanding that Major’s son attends and plays basketball for North Ridgeville schools.

The treasurer also wrote to board members that, as part of the investigation, staff called the state superintendents association and was told there was no AI conference or any other conference scheduled that weekend.

In another case, documents showed Major billed the rental of a batting cage to the district, claiming the $100 expense was connected to the Middies girls' softball program.

But in the records, the treasurer wrote that the district’s athletic director was not aware of the cage rental but pointed out that the date and time listed on the invoice partially overlapped with a private lesson for Major’s daughter listed on the superintendent’s calendar.

Other documents included a screenshot of text messages reportedly between Midview’s treasurer and the facility’s owner.

In the text thread, the person who supposedly owned the batting cage wrote that it “Looks like they just took our address and business info and created a fake invoice.”

The treasurer also questioned why Major used his district credit card to spend $49.50 to renew his football coach training.

In an email provided to board members, Major said he was sitting on the Midview Youth Football board and “need to be a part of this organization.”

In a note to board members, the treasurer pointed out that Midview Youth Football was a separate entity and not part of the school district.

Major was in the second year of a three-year contract and was scheduled to earn $154,449 this year.

Major has not responded to an email seeking comments on the allegations.

In his letter, the school board president said the total amount of questionable expenses is less than $500, but said the district’s investigation continues.

He also said the state auditor’s office was notified.