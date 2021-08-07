Millersburg police investigating fatal shooting

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Detectives with the Millersburg Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man.

Police responded to a home on S. Crawford Street around 2:33 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Christopher Smeby, of Millersburg, deceased at the scene.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 49-year-old Steve D. Compton, of Millersburg. Compton's current whereabouts are unknown.

Police said the shooting appears to be an "isolated incident."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Millersburg police at 330-674-5931.

The matter remains under investigation.

