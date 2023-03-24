Watch Now
Missing Geauga County woman died from natural and accidental causes, authorities say

Suffered from undiagnosed blood clot, heart disease and a pulmonary embolism that can cause mental confusion and cognitive impairments
AirTracker5 over the staging ground for search efforts for Susan Taylor as volunteers arrive Wednesday morning.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 11:43:36-04

The Geauga County Coroner's Office says that Susan Taylor, the woman who went missing last week and whose body was found Wednesday in a wooded area of Thompson Township near her home, died from a "combination of natural and accidental contributing factors."

Authorities said that over the last few weeks, Taylor suffered from an undiagnosed blood clot, heart disease and a pulmonary embolism that can cause mental confusion and cognitive impairments due to a lack of oxygenated blood to the brain.

Authorities believe that at some point while in the woods, Taylor sustained an accidental injury that caused blood loss that compounded her condition.

"Although the case remains under investigation, it is believed her death was the result of a combination of natural and accidental contributing factors. At this time no foul play is suspected," authorities said.

On Wednesday morning, hundreds turned out to search for her, and her body was discovered a short time later.

