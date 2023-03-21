Geauga Sheriff's Office takes unusual step of asking for volunteers to help search for missing woman

A search for a 76-year-old woman who has been missing from Thompson Township since last week is scheduled to take place Wednesday morning, and police have taken the unusual step of asking for the public's help.

The Geauga County Sheriff's Office is asking for individuals 18 years or older to help with searching a large wilderness area for Susan G. Taylor. She's been missing since March 18 and was last seen at her home in the 7400 block of Sidley Road.

Volunteers are asked to meet at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 16550 Rock Creek Road, Thompson Township, between 7:30 and 8 a.m. to check in. Volunteers must bring a valid photo ID.

The search area includes thick marshes and wetlands.

"Participants need to bring appropriate clothing and gear to remain self-sufficient in this terrain for four hours. This search must be conducted on foot. DO NOT bring any ATV-type vehicles, horses, or animals of any kind. Police K-9s and preauthorized specialty K-9 units will be in use, therefore no other animals can be present on the search grounds," the sheriff's office said.

RELATED: Geauga County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 76-year-old woman

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.