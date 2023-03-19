Watch Now
Geauga County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 76-year-old woman

Posted at 10:23 PM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 22:24:03-04

The Geauga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 76-year-old woman who was last seen on the morning of March 18.

Susan G. Taylor was reportedly last seen at her home in the 7400 block of Sidley Road in Thompson.

She is 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs. She has short light-colored hair and wears corrective lenses.

She is not in possession of her car or cell phone.

If located, the public is asked to immediately contact the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office at (440) 286-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

