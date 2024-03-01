Missing Twinsburg 8th grader may have traveled to Chicago, officials say

Maria Maaz-Ba, the 15-year-old eighth-grader at R.B. Chamberlin Middle School in Twinsburg Township who went missing on Wednesday, may have traveled to the Chicago area, according to an update from the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Maria was reported missing at about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, after she did not get on the school bus and was last seen walking towards Ravenna Road in Twinsburg Township, the release states.

The sheriff's office, Twinsburg Police, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security gathered information and followed up on leads about Maria's disappearance.

Investigators are working with officials in the Chicago area to locate Maria after they received information that she may have traveled there.

Maria is 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has long dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police said she speaks Spanish and very little English.

According to police, she may also be using the name Olivia Tiul Xi.

Anyone with information on Maria's whereabouts is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 330-643-8639.