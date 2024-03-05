Twinsburg teen missing since Feb. 28 found unharmed in Chicago

The 15-year-old eighth-grade student from R.B. Chamberlin Middle School in Twinsburg who was reported missing on Feb. 28 was found unharmed in Chicago on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

Maria Maaz-Ba was reported missing after she did not get on the school bus on the afternoon of Feb. 28 and was seen walking towards Ravenna Road, according to an update from the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office, Twinsburg Police, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security gathered information and followed leads, and learned that she may have traveled to the Chicago area. Local authorities then began working with officials in the Chicago area to locate Maria.

RELATED: Missing Twinsburg 8th grader may have traveled to Chicago, officials say

On Tuesday, March 5, Maria was located unharmed in Chicago by local authorities, the sheriff's office stated. More details will be made available soon.

Watch our report from last week on Maria's disappearance:

Summit County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 8th grader

RELATED: Summit County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 8th grader