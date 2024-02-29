Twinsburg Police search for missing 8th grader

Twinsburg Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing eighth grader who didn't go to school on Wednesday.

Maria Maaz-Ba, 15, did not get on her school bus and was last seen walking toward Ravenna Road.

She is 4-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has long dark hark.

Maria was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police said she speaks Spanish and very little English.

According to police, she may also be using the name Olivia Tiul Xi.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 330-643-8639.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.