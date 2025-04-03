Missing woman alleged to have been in company of escaped Elyria suspect found

A woman who police say had been missing since February, and is the girlfriend of a man who escaped Elyria officers' custody, has been found.

According to Elyria Police Captain Bill Lantz, Petra Pintar was reported missing by her family on Feb. 3. On Thursday, she voluntarily went to the police department and met with detectives.

She was taken into custody and turned over to the Lorain Police Department on an outstanding warrant.

Elyria police previously said that Pintar is the girlfriend of Donte Parker, who escaped from police custody in early February and is wanted on felony warrants.

"The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain under investigation," Lantz said. "The Elyria Police Deparement continues to seek information on the whereabouts of Donte Parker, who is wanted on felony charges and a federal probation violation."

On Feb. 3, officers responded to an apartment building on Washington Avenue after a 911 caller requested a welfare check because she suspected Parker was at the building and worried about previous accusations of violence.

The resident allowed officers to search the apartment when they arrived. They found Parker hiding under a bed with a gun beside him and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

Parker was handcuffed when he ran from officers that evening. He was last spotted on security footage running along a steep, wooded area near the Black River, but it’s unclear what happened after that point.

Elyria police continue search for escaped suspect

RELATED: Elyria police continue search for escaped suspect

The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force joined in the search.

Anyone with information about Parker's whereabouts is asked to call Elyria Police Detective Jeb Larson at 440-326-1211, email jlarson@cityofelyria.org, or submit a tip on the city's website. Tips can be anonymous.