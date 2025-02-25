US Marshals join search for man who escaped Elyria police custody

The US Marshals are joining Elyria police in the search for a man who escaped from police custody earlier this month.

The Marshals are offering a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Donte Parker II is wanted on felony warrants and for violating parole.

On Feb. 3, officers responded to an apartment building on Washington Avenue around 8:45 p.m. A 911 caller had requested a welfare check because she suspected Parker was at the building and worried about previous accusations of violence.

The resident allowed officers to search the apartment when they arrived. They found Parker hiding under a bed with a gun beside him and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

Parker was handcuffed when he ran from officers.

He was last spotted on security footage running along a steep, wooded area near the Black River, but it’s unclear what happened after that point.

Police believe he may be with his girlfriend, Petra Pintar, who was reported missing.

"Parker is alive and continues to evade law enforcement. His girlfriend, Petra Pintar, was reported missing by her family, and we believe that they are together," police said.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Marshals at 1-866-492-6833 or Elyria Police Detective Jeb Larson at 440-326-1211, email jlarson@cityofelyria.org or submit a tip on the city's website. Tips can be anonymous.

