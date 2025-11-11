Monday's snow catches some drivers off guard

OHIO — While Monday’s first winter storm caught some drivers off guard, they said it’s nothing they couldn’t handle.

“This [is] Northeast Ohio. It’s Cleveland so you don’t ever know what you can get,” said Shawn Banks.

At first, Banks told News 5 he was upset when he looked outside Monday morning.

"I was mad, I thought somebody had thrown snow on my car. I was kind of upset. Like, man, who did that?” asked Banks.

But Banks said he accepted his reality.

"I got through it. I’m from Cleveland. I’m a Clevelander,” said Banks.

Chrystal Aden said she also got through Monday’s snow, even though she says she wasn’t happy to see it.

"I woke up and I looked outside, and there was a whole bunch of snow, and you know I was kind of not feeling it,” said Aden.

What Aden described is probably something a lot of people can relate to, but winter’s time to shine is nearing, so let’s welcome the season with open arms.

“It’s Ohio, so you have to expect any type of change in weather,” said Aden.