Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Monday's snow catches some drivers off guard

Screenshot 2025-11-10 at 9.52.35 PM.png
Photographer: L. David Colabine.
While Monday’s first winter storm did catch some drivers off guard, they said it’s nothing they couldn’t handle.
Screenshot 2025-11-10 at 9.52.35 PM.png
Posted

OHIO — While Monday’s first winter storm caught some drivers off guard, they said it’s nothing they couldn’t handle.

“This [is] Northeast Ohio. It’s Cleveland so you don’t ever know what you can get,” said Shawn Banks.

At first, Banks told News 5 he was upset when he looked outside Monday morning.

"I was mad, I thought somebody had thrown snow on my car. I was kind of upset. Like, man, who did that?” asked Banks.

But Banks said he accepted his reality.

"I got through it. I’m from Cleveland. I’m a Clevelander,” said Banks.

Chrystal Aden said she also got through Monday’s snow, even though she says she wasn’t happy to see it.

"I woke up and I looked outside, and there was a whole bunch of snow, and you know I was kind of not feeling it,” said Aden.

What Aden described is probably something a lot of people can relate to, but winter’s time to shine is nearing, so let’s welcome the season with open arms.

“It’s Ohio, so you have to expect any type of change in weather,” said Aden.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.