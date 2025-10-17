More shoppers returning to stores as holiday season approaches

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Crocker Park was bustling Friday, with shoppers eager to trade online clicks for in-person connections.

“It’s nice to get out and see people and not just buy stuff on the couch, you know?” said Denise Miller, who was shopping with her husband, Keith.

The Millers said they enjoy the chance to browse in person and avoid the guesswork that often comes with online orders.

“I just bought a pair of tennis shoes on Amazon, and I didn’t get to try the size on and they’re too small. So you have to send them back,” said Keith Miller. “But I could come into LL Bean or Dicks Sporting Goods and try on the pair of shoes and make sure they fit right.”

More and more shoppers feel the same way. A recent study found that more people plan to shop in stores this holiday season, with 44% saying in-person shopping is faster and more convenient.

That increase is something local retailers are already noticing.

“People are coming back to shopping in store,” said Shellby Kerec, associate sales manager at Oceanne, a locally owned jewelry shop at Crocker Park. “I feel like it’s more… I guess a valuable gift to receive an experience.”

Kerec said Oceanne’s business is built around that hands-on experience.

While the store sells online, Kerec said they are already preparing for a busy holiday season in person.

“Just making sure we’re staffed correctly and having enough people on staff to help everyone,” she said.

For some, the draw of shopping in person never went away.

“I’ve always shopped in person. I do some online shopping but it’s always great to have the experience and touch and feel so that’s always been something I’ve enjoyed doing,” said shopper Renee Ackim.

Heather Hall said she’s been shopping in stores more often, too, though she still relies on Amazon for certain items.

“I would say I’ve been shopping in store more for sure,” Hall said. “I think it’ll be an even split. Because I have to say for Christmas Amazon is pretty convenient.”

Kerec said as prices climb, customers are putting more value on experiences and relationships.

“I think people are looking for a personal connection, more than relying solely on themselves to buy a gift for someone,” she said.