More space, faster response times: Here's a look inside Brunswick Division of Fire's new station

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — While many people may still be waiting until Christmas Day to receive their gifts, Brunswick Division of Fire’s present came early when they opened the doors to their new station on Dec. 1.

"This station is going to be around for a long time, and it’s going to allow the fire department to grow with the city,” said Brunswick Assistant Fire Chief Brian Cyphert.

For more than three years, Cyphert said this Brunswick dream has been in the making, and he said he’s glad it’s finally here.

"Before, we were kind of capped out, like we weren’t able to fit more than three or four firefighters in each facility,” said Cyphert.

Now, Cyphert and Chief Greg Glauner said there’s more space for firefighters to work and train thanks to Brunswick voters passing a $12-million bond issue to build a new state-of-the-art fire station that’s centrally located.

"The citizens listened to us. They heard us, and they responded, and they gave us a facility where we can thrive in,” said Glauner.

Other changes also include better response times and enhanced safety features, unlike what Glauner said firefighters experienced in the department’s previous fire headquarters, which was built in the early 1960s.

"It was very small. It was never intended for diesel apparatus. It didn’t have any protection from any carcinogens,” said Glauner.

But Cyphert said this building’s expanded design focuses on cancer prevention along with physical and mental health.

"We’re really hoping that this facility, over the next 100 years, will really do a lot for the health and safety of our firefighters that are operating here,” said Cyphert.

Aside from these day-to-day improvements, there’s also a new kitchen table to bring Brunswick firefighters together.

Glauner said it has a special meaning after it was created from an oak tree that once stood on the property and has since been removed to make space for the new station.

Now, he said it’s a lasting symbol of Brunswick’s heritage.

"At our previous fire stations, the crews were too small. Here, they’re having community meals, they’re planning their holidays, and they’re really excited about the fire station, and it all kind of comes together here at the table,” said Glauner.

The fire station will be open for community tours during the second week of February, April and June from 12 to 2 p.m.