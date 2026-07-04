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Tens of thousands without power in Northeast Ohio

More than 21,000 in Cuyahoga County affected
Power Outages
Associated Press
Power Outages
Power Outages
Posted
and last updated

More than 39,000 First Energy customers are without power in Ohio Friday night. Over 30,000 of those customers are in Northeast Ohio.

This week has seen dangerous heatwaves, and although temperatures slightly cooled down, thunderstorms made their way through Northeast Ohio.

As of 9:02 p.m., the following counties are seeing the highest number of outages:

  • Cuyahoga: 21,591
  • Geauga: 2,915
  • Lake: 1,669
  • Lorain: 4,710
  • Medina: 2,426
  • Summit: 1,004
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