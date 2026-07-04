Tens of thousands without power in Northeast Ohio

More than 39,000 First Energy customers are without power in Ohio Friday night. Over 30,000 of those customers are in Northeast Ohio.

This week has seen dangerous heatwaves, and although temperatures slightly cooled down, thunderstorms made their way through Northeast Ohio.

As of 9:02 p.m., the following counties are seeing the highest number of outages:



Cuyahoga: 21,591

Geauga: 2,915

Lake: 1,669

Lorain: 4,710

Medina: 2,426

Summit: 1,004