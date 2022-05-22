More than a hundred Palestinians ran in Cleveland Marathon to raise money, awareness for Palestine

CLEVELAND — Thousands came out to run the Cleveland Marathon this weekend but in that mix were more than 140 runners for Palestine.

Every runner has their "why" one group of runners "why" was to raise money for the Palestine Children's relief fund. They ended up raising more than $50,000.

"We did this to raise money for the pediatric mental health initiative in Palestine specifically in Gaza," said Amel Hamed with PCRF.

Also, to give a voice and raise awareness for the devastation the region is facing. One of those runners was Dr. Ahmad Jadallah and his daughters, he told News 5 that when they heard about the run it was a no-brainer.

"It's obvious the people there need our help and we need to give them a voice because they don’t have much of a voice over there," said Ahmad.

He's very proud of his daughters and family for doing it and he hopes they will continue to help give a voice to the voiceless.

"We taught them to stand for those who don’t have a voice and they have been able to raise a lot of money for a good cause. Hopefully, they’ll continue to do so whether here or abroad, they need to stand for what’s right," said Ahmad.

If you would like more info on PCRF or to donate click here.

