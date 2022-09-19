Mother and 1-year-old toddler shot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police and the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority are investigating an overnight shooting at Wade Apartments just off Crawford Road in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood.

Multiple sources confirm to News 5 a 21-year-old mother and her 1-year-old son were shot early Monday morning after a fight involving several men. Police confirmed both were taken to the hospital, with that mother, shot in the face, fighting for her life. Officials said that toddler, shot in the leg, is expected to survive.

“All you heard was about 30 gunshots,” said one woman, who declined to share her name or show her face, out of concern for her safety. “She came out banging on the doors saying they’re trying to rob me. It was more than one guy and there were multiple shootings.”

That woman shared with News 5 how she urged those close to the family to transport the child to a hospital, even before an ambulance could arrive.

From Cleveland city leaders, their message was clear: Crime like this can’t happen.

For Ward 7 councilwoman Stephanie Howse, this just adds to the list of another incident where gun violence is not the appropriate response. Going forward, she told News 5 the city will continue its work to break this cycle of reckless violence.

“It’s absolutely devastating,” Councilwoman Howse said. “We really need to make sure that those of us working here in the city of Cleveland are working in a comprehensive manner with all the things that we know to prevent gun violence: Focusing on affordable and quality housing, connection to education, connections to a real career pathway to break the cycle of generational poverty and having access to quality health care, which includes mental health care, trauma care and things of the like.”

It's not clear at this time what led up to this shooting. If you have any information about what happened, you're asked to call Cleveland Police.

