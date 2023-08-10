Mother and son arrested for bringing weapons into Justice Center, including Uzi-style gun, police say

A 39-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son were taken into custody Wednesday morning after deputies at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center found two guns and ammunition in a bag they brought in.

Authorities said the woman appeared "nervous" as she went through the metal detector at the building's entrance. The metal detector then alerted them to a bag the man was carrying. Deputies searched the bag, which was placed on the x-ray scanning belt, and found an Uzi-style gun and a Taurus semi-automatic pistol inside. Additionally, one of the guns had an extended magazine, and there were six boxes of ammunition in the bag. No weapons were found on the woman.

While deputies took the man into custody, his mother left the building. Deputies tracked her down moments later.

Authorities said the mother was charged with complicity, and the man would likely face charges of carrying concealed weapons and unlawful possession. His formal charges haven't been announced.

Following the arrests, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office notified the Joint Terrorism Taskforce about the incident.

