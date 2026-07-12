Multiple agencies search for missing boy at East 55th Street Marina

CLEVELAND — Multiple agencies searched the water for a missing boy at the East 55th Street Marina Saturday night, according to Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman.

Cleveland Fire responded to the scene after reports that a child was in the water, Norman said.

The area was incredibly active with drones, choppers, over 20 emergency vehicles and boats searching the area.

The marina was shut down as a search between the last dock and break wall ensued.

Norman said nothing was found Saturday, and the decision to resume recovery operations will be made by the oncoming assistant chief Sunday morning.

Cleveland police, Cleveland Metroparks, EMS, the fire department and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were at the scene.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.