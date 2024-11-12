Multiple arrested at CWRU for alleged vandalism, university says

Multiple people were arrested at Case Western Reserve University on Monday in connection to vandalism on campus, the university said.

The Students for Justice in Palestine, an organization at the university, posted to Instagram saying that vandalism on campus was manifested in fliers and paintings across campus.

The individuals were arrested on felony charges, and the university said they allegedly vandalized buildings, structures and artwork on Nov. 8.

Those who were arrested have been transferred to the Cuyahoga County Jail, the university said.

