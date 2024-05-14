CWRU to withhold degrees from some students who participated in Israel-Hamas war protest encampment

Case Western Reserve University has issued a statement that it has started a student conduct investigation into some students who participated in an encampment protesting the Israel-Hamas war.

According to the university, it is temporarily withholding degrees from some students who may have been involved in the unsanctioned encampment while it investigates.

Additionally, CWRU said that it had sent notices to other individuals who were involved with the encampment prohibiting them from the campus.

"These actions follow repeated warnings from President Eric W. Kaler to those remaining in the unsanctioned encampment and, later, to those blocking access to Adelbert Hall that their actions violated university policies and would result in referral to the appropriate conduct process," the university said.

The encampment lasted nearly two weeks. Student protesters called on the school to disclose and divest in funds tied to Israel — something that, according to the Ohio Revised Code, is illegal.

CWRU said it wouldn't comment further on the matter.

