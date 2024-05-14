Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CWRU to withhold degrees from some students who participated in Israel-Hamas war protest encampment

Withholding is temporary, university says
Case Western Reserve University has issued a statement that it has started a student conduct investigation into some students who participated in an encampment protesting the Israel-Hamas war.
Posted at 11:43 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 11:43:26-04

Case Western Reserve University has issued a statement that it has started a student conduct investigation into some students who participated in an encampment protesting the Israel-Hamas war.

According to the university, it is temporarily withholding degrees from some students who may have been involved in the unsanctioned encampment while it investigates.

Additionally, CWRU said that it had sent notices to other individuals who were involved with the encampment prohibiting them from the campus.

"These actions follow repeated warnings from President Eric W. Kaler to those remaining in the unsanctioned encampment and, later, to those blocking access to Adelbert Hall that their actions violated university policies and would result in referral to the appropriate conduct process," the university said.

The encampment lasted nearly two weeks. Student protesters called on the school to disclose and divest in funds tied to Israel — something that, according to the Ohio Revised Code, is illegal.

Can Ohio's public universities divest from Israel? State law says no

CWRU said it wouldn't comment further on the matter.

Read previous coverage of the encampment below:

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through