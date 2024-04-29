Watch Now
Police break up anti-war protest encampment on Case Western Reserve University campus

A student encampment at Case Western Reserve University protesting the Israel, Palestine war was met by police Monday morning.
case protest 2.jpg
Posted at 11:11 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 12:19:23-04

CLEVELAND — An anti-war student encampment at Case Western Reserve University protesting Israel was broken up by police on Monday morning.

Case protest.jpg

Joining similar actions on college campuses across the world, around 50 students occupied the KSL Oval on the campus around 9:30 a.m., demanding the school's administration divest itself from companies connected to Israel.

At around 10:30 a.m., police ripped down tents and briefly detained nearly two dozen protesters.

This was the scene before that happened.

IMG_9274.jpg
Tents set up at CWRU prior to police tearing them down.

The protesters were let go after giving their information to police.

This was the scene after.

IMG_9284.jpg
The same area after the tents were torn down by police.

Earlier this month, dozens of Palestinian supporters filled Cuyahoga County Council chambers, calling on council members to stop investing in Israel bonds.

