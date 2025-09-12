Multiple boys wanted for smashing front window of North Royalton home

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — North Royalton Police need the community’s help to identify five to six young men responsible for smashing the window of a home on Villa Grande Drive.

According to a Facebook post, the incident happened on Aug. 9 at about 1:50 a.m.

Authorities shared a Ring camera video that shows multiple young kids running away, which left a broken window at Amanda and James Irwin’s home.

“I know that the North Royalton Police Department is looking into (it) pretty heavily, working with the schools, investigating some people of interest and working to try to get some closure for us on this incident,” said Amanda Irwin.

Now, detectives ask for any tips to help solve this case.

“Their actions have a bigger impact on what they might believe,” said James Irwin.

While at home with her two young children, Amanda Irwin said she woke up to a loud noise that startled her.

But the mother of two convinced herself not to worry about it until she woke up the next morning and found her peace had been robbed.

“I was very panicked. Very worried. I secured our children in the back bedroom, called the police, and called a friend who lives nearby to come over,” said Irwin.

At the time of this frightening situation, her husband was two hours away from home due to work.

“I kind of felt helpless. You know, I woke up to 16 missed calls from my wife,” said James Irwin.

News 5 tried reaching out to detectives to learn more and we have yet to hear back.

But if those suspects are caught, Amanda Irwin said she would rather talk to them than press charges, even though this broken window is costing this family around $9,000.

“Their impulsive actions do have significant impacts on the people around them, and our hope is to encourage some more thoughtful decision-making in the future,” said Irwin.

As far as this window, the owners hope it’ll be fixed by Oct. 9.