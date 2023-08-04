Multiple carjackings end in arrest Friday

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a series of carjackings that occurred in Green on Friday.

A 44-year-old man had carjacked a vehicle, then ran out of gas on Arlington Road. The man then attempted to carjack another vehicle at a gas station on the same road, authorities said.

According to authorities, the 44-year-old moved to a fast food restaurant also on Arlington Road, where he forced his way into a vehicle and fled with the car owner's three children inside the vehicle.

The two oldest children, 6 and 5, were let out of the vehicle after he crashed into a building, but proceeded to keep the youngest, a 2-year-old, in the vehicle until he drove to a gas station on Massillon Road and removed the toddler from the car, police said.

The man fled southbound on Interstate 77, where patrol units pursued him both southbound and northbound. He continued into Akron before exiting the vehicle near Shelby Avenue and Evers Street and fleeing on foot, authorities said.

Deputies and Akron Police officers followed him into a wooded area, arrested him and took him into custody, police said.

One deputy was taken to a nearby hospital.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Overnight

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.